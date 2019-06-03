© 2020 WKSU
Education

Goodyear Volunteers Building STEM-based Escape Room At National Inventors Hall of Fame School

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 3, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT
photo of National Inventors Hall of Fame School
GOOGLE EARTH
About two dozen Goodyear employees will build the escape room this week, which will allow students to use math and science skills to get out.
Photo of inside the escape room
Credit Akron Public Schools
/
Akron Public Schools
Volunteers from Goodyear will begin work Monday constructing an escape room that requires Akron Public School students to use STEM skills to find a way out.

The escape room at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Middle School will challenge students with science, technology, engineering and math problems. It’s the second escape room that Goodyear has made for the Akron Public Schools: last year, company volunteers made one for the Inventors Hall of Fame High School. Community Engagement Manager Joni Fitch says the rooms can be adapted to different grade levels.

“I believe it’s set to algebra right now, but we’ve also had it set to geometry. They do change the problems here and there. They are different activity based. So each problem, they have to do some type of an activity.”

The theme for the middle school’s escape room is a Talladega ticket office, while the high school’s room is constructed to look like a Goodyear store.

Tags

EducationNational Inventor's Hall of Fame schoolsGoodyearJoni FitchAkron Public Schools
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
