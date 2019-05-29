Miami University Is Partnering With Local Businesses To Help Students With Expenses While They Work

A state senator is touting a new program that helps connect young people with employers. And it also pays for college. Lawmakers say this can play a critical role in college affordability and workforce development.

Miami University’s Hamilton Campus is partnering with local employers. Together they will take in 50 students who can pursue any major they want while working part-time for one of the companies.

In turn the companies will pay a wage, pay tuition, and provide supportive housing.

Republican Sen. Bill Coley, of West Chester, is proposing a bill to encourage more programs like this.

“We can take this around the state and work in all our local communities with our local employers and create something that will work and develop this throughout the state of Ohio,” he said.

Coley says this is just one piece of the larger problem with workforce development, which includes closing the skills gap for future employment.