Massillon Students Find Inspiration at Lori Lightfoot Inauguration

A group of Massillon students have returned from a one-of-a-kind experience. They witnessed the swearing-in of the 56th mayor of Chicago, a graduate of their high school.

Washington High School journalism teacher David Lee Morgan found widespread support for getting the students to Chicago from both Lori Lightfoot’s campaign and school principal, Dave Lautenschleger. Lautenschleger showed initial concern at the request.

“After about five seconds, his eyes lit up and he said,‘Oh, Lori Lightfoot.’ I said ‘yes!’ And then he said ‘what are you thinking?’ And I explained to him, I said ‘I just got off the phone with her.’ He said ‘let’s make it happen!’”

The students were able to speak with Lightfoot personally at a private lunch she invited them to following the inauguration.

Senior Daeshona Miller said hearing Lightfoot talk about her plans to make Chicago better was inspiring.

“I just really appreciated her telling us that we could be whoever we wanted to be, even though we’re from a small town and that we’re just kids.”

The students spent two days in the windy city before returning by megabus to Ohio.