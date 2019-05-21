Kent State and Its Faculty Near Agreement on a New Contract

Kent State and its faculty appear close to an agreement on a new contract.

This follows a fact finder's recommendation. He met with the two sides in April to try to help them break an impasse they came to last fall over salary increases and medical benefits.

Professors sought an average increase of 3-point-3 percent over 3 years, pointing to record enrollment last fall as well as the sound financial position the university described in its advertisement for a new president.

The University offered 2 percent raises due to concerns over declining state funding and enrollment trends.

Fact finder Bart Bixenstine is recommending a four year deal with raises averaging 2-point-3 percent.

The University said it supports the determination and will recommend that trustees accept the report.

In a letter to members of the collective bargaining unit (CBU), American Association of University Professors, KSU (AAUP-KSU) chief negotiator Deborah Smith wrote: "We believe that the salary package recommended by Mr. Bixenstine is significantly better than anything that the administration had proposed at the table." The union's executive committee voted unanimously to accept the proposal. Members are expected to vote on the contract via email over the next couple of weeks.

View the factfinder report here: