I Promise School Gets a Visit from 'American Ninja Warrior' Host

Students at the I Promise school in Akron got the chance to become ninjas this week.

Kids participated in a replica of the "American Ninja Warrior" obstacle course where students tested their strength and stamina. They climbed an 8-foot wall among other obstacles.

American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbajabiamila visited the school. While he was happy seeing the kids participate, Gbajabiamila wanted to leave an important message for everyone.

The visit was part of a tour for Gbajabiamila's new book, "Everyone Can Be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dream."