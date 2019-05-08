Portage County School District Will Receive New Money for First Time in 28 Years

Voters in a Portage County school district approved two new levies, averting a financial crisis. It’s the first time in 28 years that Field Local Schools will be getting new tax dollars. Voters have renewed levies in the past but have not approved an increase since 1991.

Levy co-chair Erin Roberts has worked on levy campaigns for the past eight years. She says they used a variety of tools to get their message out this time around: social media, robo-calls, text messaging and print fliers.

“We had a little bit more budget this time from fundraising and just a few generous donors in our community that realized the importance of the school," Roberts said. She also explained why she has campaigned so hard for these issues. “My parents went to school here, my grandparents went to school here, so did my husband. My kids are fourth generation Field Falcons, and you know I want my family to be here. I have roots here, I want to invest in my community.”

One of the levies approved is a renewal. The other is a new 11.75 mill levy that will generate more than $5 million dollars annually. One mill of that will go towards permanent improvements.

Voters also approved levies for Tallmadge, Nordonia, Twinsburg, Streetsboro, Green and Jackson school districts.

Waterloo and Tuslaw school issues were turned down.