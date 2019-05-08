Northeast Ohio Voters Pass A Majority Of School Levies On Primary Ballot

It was a good night for school districts across Northeast Ohio. Voters supported 18 of 20 school levies on the ballot.

The unofficial results show that whether it was a renewal or an additional levy, voters were 'for' their school district receiving the tax money.

In Cuyahoga county levies for Brooklyn, Strongsville and Parma City Schools all passed.

In Parma, the renewal levy of $9.2 million for the next 10 years will continue to pay for school operations. Nearly 16,000 votes were cast on the issue. Superintendent Charles Smialek said this was a huge victory after voters turned down an additional levy in November.

"We are building again the sense of credibility both fiscally and in terms of organizational health throughout our community, throughout our organization," he said. "And this specific victory will allow us to make progress."

Tuslaw Local Schools in Stark County and Waterloo in Portage had the only levies in the region that voters didn’t pass.

With no statewide races on this primary ballot, Cuyahoga County reported 21 percent voter turnout, compared to 23 percent in May 2017.

Turnout in Summit County was just under 19 percent. Medina reported more than eight percent.

Voter turnout in Cuyahoga County was highest in Strongsville which, in some precincts, neared 40 percent.

