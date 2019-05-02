© 2020 WKSU
Education

House Leader Says Legislators School Funding Proposal Needs More Work

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 2, 2019 at 6:40 PM EDT
cupp_watches_as_patterson_gestures_032519_-_snb.jpg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State Rep. John Patterson of Ashtabula speaks about the plan as State Rep. Bob Cupp of Lima looks on.

The bipartisan school funding plan put forth by two state representatives is not funded in the proposed House budget.  

House Speaker Larry Householder says he’s encouraged Reps. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and John Patterson (D-Ashtabula) to continue to work on their plan.

“I would like to see us be able to make that significant change in the funding formula this general assembly but there’s a significant amount of work that needs to be done yet. And I don’t think, certainly on the House side, that it is going to be ready for this budget. We are really going to have to get a lot of work done by the time it comes back from the Senate.”

Householder says he doesn’t know what the cost would be for that plan so it’s impossible to fund it right now. He says the House has chosen to put money in wraparound services requested by Gov. Mike DeWine to benefit low income kids instead.

