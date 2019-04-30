Methodist Church Saddened by Baldwin Wallace Decision to End Affiliation

The head of higher education ministry for the United Methodist Church is saddened that Baldwin Wallace University has decided to end its affiliation with the church. Kim Cape says it’s a loss for the church, but she also says it’s a loss for BW. The school has been a Methodist affiliate since its founding 174 years ago.

BW is leaving because of the church’s decision earlier this year to tighten a ban on same-sex marriage and exclude LGBTQ people from clergy.

But Cape said leaving means BW has given up the possibility of making a difference.

“I believe that staying at the table their voice is heard. By leaving they sacrifice their voice for change.”

Cape said the church’s decision will be revisited at the general conference in May 2020 and new delegates will be elected this June.

No one from Baldwin Wallace would comment on the decision. In a statement, the University said that becoming independent will allow it "to continue to fully embrace and embody the values of diversity and inclusion today and always."