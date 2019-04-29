NEOMED, Bio-Med Science Academy Break Ground for New Building

Construction is underway at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) and Bio-Med Science Academy on a new four-story building at the Rootstown campus.

The facility will be used for training for middle and high school students, health care professionals and first responders.

Bio-Med Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Lammlein said the $24-million project will allow the independent STEM school to move 7th and 8th graders from an offsite facility to the NEOMED campus.

“It does give them a different atmosphere and mixing those middle school students with some of the high school students, and how we do programming and sharing our collaboration with our teachers. I think it will allow us to expand and really go into a deeper program with our students.”

The new facility will allow for NEOMED’s simulation facility, the Wasson Clinical Center, to be moved into the new space as well.

The project is estimated to be completed by the Fall of 2020.