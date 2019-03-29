© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

New Public School Funding Formula Would Cost $720 Million More Than Ohio's Current K-12 Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 29, 2019 at 8:15 PM EDT
photo of Bob Cupp, John Patterson
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State Reps. Bob Cupp, of Lima (left), and John Patterson, of Ashtabula, say the new formula will provide "the right funding" for about 85 percent of the state's schools.

Two state lawmakers, who say they’ve made Ohio’s school funding formula more stable and fair, have released financial details that show what Ohio's 612 school districts will get. And they’re also showing the plan will cost the state a lot more money.

Right now, more than half of Ohio's school districts got less money from the existing formula than they did last year, so the state made up difference.

Democratic Rep. John Patterson says 85 percent of schools will get the right funding under this new formula. Patterson says it reflects some big percentage increases for wealthy districts because they haven’t been getting the state funding they should have. It’s been diverted to schools that were guaranteed at least what they got last year.

“And now we're trying to shift that pendulum out of fairness for everybody,” he said.

Patterson says he and Republican Bob Cupp need more information to calculate funding to help economically disadvantaged students, who typically have much worse test scores.

The plan would cost $720 million more than the current K-12 budget.

Tags

Educationschool fundingRep. John PattersonRep. Bob Cupp
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content