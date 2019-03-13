© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Ohio School Board Proposes New High School Graduation Requirements

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 13, 2019 at 6:02 PM EDT
photo of the Ohio Board of Education
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio Board of the Education at a previous meeting. The Board has proposed new graduation requirements for Ohio K-12 students.

The state school board has sent to lawmakers what they say is a resolution that addresses the problem of changing requirements for getting a high school diploma in Ohio. 

Changes in standards and tests going back to 2010 led lawmakers to OK alternatives for the thousands of kids thought to be unlikely to graduate over the last two years.  State school superintendent Paolo DeMaria says he thinks the current proposal is a long-term solution.

“We brought superintendents and principals and guidance counselors and parents around the table and sort of talked through 'what can we do?'" he said.  "'How can we help students demonstrate what they know and are able to do to our satisfaction, that they’re ready for future success, but not necessarily always rely on standardized tests?'”

All but one member of the board approved the plan to allow kids to choose from a menu of options, including taking state tests, earning an industry-recognized credential, scoring well on a college entrance exam, doing community service or completing a capstone project.

Lawmakers will decide on it by June.

Tags

EducationOhio Superintendent Paolo DeMariahigh school graduation requirementsOhio School BoardOhio Department of Education
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content