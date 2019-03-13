© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Options for Funding E-Schools

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 13, 2019 at 4:52 PM EDT
photo of e-school funding discussion
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Erik Tritsch from Fairborn Digital Academy meets with legislators, who are considering different options for e-school funding.

The Ohio House and Senate are exploring options when it comes to how the state gives money to e-schools. The debate over funding can get complicated.

There are several types of e-schools in Ohio. There are digital platforms found within traditional public schools, charter schools, and dropout prevention and recovery schools.

The question for the joint committee on e-school funding is what should they base the funding off of -- enrollment, course completion or graduation.

Erik Tritsch of the Fairborn Digital Academy said it should be a little of everything.

“This would allow schools to plan in budget for fixed costs of running a school and incentivize schools to help students make progress toward graduation," he said. "[This] should be the goal of our students, not just logging into class.”

Lawmakers said they plan to have in-depth conversations before possibly making recommendations in this year’s budget.

Tags

Educatione-schoolsonline schoolsOhio schoolsschool funding
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content