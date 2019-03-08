The University of Akron Considering Reorganization

The University of Akron is considering a partial reorganization that would create new colleges such as a College of Polymer, Chemical and Biological Sciences and an Innovation College.

In a letter to the university community, Interim President John C. Green described three reasons for the proposal: making options clearer for students, fostering faculty collaboration and creating financial stability.

The proposed reorganization also aims to make Akron more distinctive, said Wayne Hill, the vice president of communications and marketing.

“The programs stay the same. The degrees stay the same. They may just be offered in a different college than is currently the case.”

Hill said that the proposals are not budget-driven, but the university hopes the changes will attract more students and more research money.

If the proposals are approved, changes will go into effect in the 2020-2021 academic year.