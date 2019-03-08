Akron Public Schools Announces New College and Career Academy at Ellet High School

Akron Public Schools, the Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the National Parks Service announced they will partner to create the district’s newest college & career academy at Ellet High School.

Akron Superintendent David James says the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Academy of Global Media and Marketing will offer students greater hands-on learning opportunities.

“There are a lot of career opportunities here at the park and so for us it’s an opportunity to have our kids go deeper in their learning but it’s also an opportunity for kids to understand the behind-the-scenes-work that occurs in the park and get them interested in some of the career opportunities here … that might be related to natural resources, conservation, park operation…” James said.

The district started rolling out the career academies in 2016. Students enter the Freshman Academy in 9th grade and begin exploring various careers and visiting college campuses. They enter their chosen academy as sophomores.

Students learn in small communities through hands-on experience and specialized training from professionals in the field. Akron currently offers more than 15 academies offering more than 50 career pathways.

Named sponsors of the academies agree to devote at least 1,000 hours of time and talent each year, hosting programs like mentoring and job shadowing.

United Way of Summit County helps develop the partnerships between the academies and businesses in the Greater Akron community.

Akron’s college and career academies were developed through a partnership between Akron Public Schools, ConxusNEO and Ford Next Generation Learning.