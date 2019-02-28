© 2020 WKSU
Education

ECOT Is Still Millions of Dollars in Trouble

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 28, 2019 at 6:36 PM EST
bill_lager_speaks_to_crowd_may_2017_-_credit_kasler.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Bill Lager speaks to a crowd in May 2017.

The state says the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) still owes tens of millions of dollars for students it didn’t have but was paid to educate. Last year, an audit of what was the state’s largest online charter school was turned over to the Franklin County Prosecutor and the federal government for possible criminal charges. 

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) requested a federal investigation into what happened at ECOT. So that’s stopped his work for now.

“Typically we do not engage in state court investigations or prosecutions while a federal inquiry is under way. And so I'm not sure the status of that but I know that an inquiry was opened by the federal authorities and that that's something that they were actively investigating as late as last December.”

Ohio’s Attorney General has sued ECOT’s founder Bill Lager and his companies to recover up to $200 million, and some school districts have filed paperwork to intervene. ECOT closed last year, but is still challenging a state school board decision that it owes $80 million in overpayments made to it by the state. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
