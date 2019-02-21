Teachers Strike at Summit Academy Charter School in Parma Is a First in Ohio

Teachers continue to picket outside a Parma charter school run by Akron based Summit Academy Management. Summit Academy is the only unionized school in the Ohio charter system, and the first where teachers have gone on strike.

Negotiations broke down Saturday.

Intervention Specialist Mike Meyers says the teachers want the school to operate the way it claims it does.

“Right now the school takes class sizes up to 25, on the website it’s 18. They said there’s two teachers in every classroom and right now one teacher is teaching. And for us professionally, we would love to have planning periods and lunch periods and with the staffing issues we’re not able to get breaks.”

Meyers says management has been unwilling to address any of the teachers’ issues. Summit Academy Management did not respond to a call for comment.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Mike Meyers' name.