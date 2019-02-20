Study Finds Ohio Charter School Performance Is Not Improving

A new study has found Ohio charter school students aren’t measuring up to their traditional school peers.

The report from the Center for Research on Education Outcomes at Stanford University shows Ohio charter school students had weaker academic progress in math than traditional students. They showed similar results in reading.

The study finds the growth is even weaker for online charter students.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said steps to combat poor charter school performance should have been taken a long time ago.

“We’re losing generations of children to not being taught, and we know where that leads them--in prison, debt, unemployment, on social programs and that’s just a burden that the state cannot take," Sykes said.

The study looked at both online and brick-and-mortar charter schools in the state from 2013 to 2017.