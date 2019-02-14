Lordstown Schools Consider Financial Struggles That May Come When GM Goes

Lordstown school officials plan to hold quarterly financial meetings with the community as they anticipate a loss of funds when the GM plant shuts down in March. The situation could bring changes for students and staff.

Lordstown Local Schools Superintendent Terry Armstrong said the district could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if General Motors' property tax is lowered due to the shutdown.

Currently, the automotive company pays $800,000 dollars in property taxes that support the school district. Armstrong said the district is already struggling due to the reduction of tangible personal property tax dollars and the state cap on education funds.

"We are penalized because we have some property wealth but that doesn't mean we are a wealthy community," Armstrong said. "We are at 30 percent with free and reduced lunch with our kids."

Armstrong said the district has suspended school fees and started a food and clothing pantry to help families in need. He added there may be a drop in enrollment when families decide where to find work.

Armstrong said there are currently no plans for lay-offs, but positions may not be filled when a teacher retires.