Wright State Strike Ends, Officials Reach Tentative Agreement

After 20 days, the faculty union strike at Wright State University has ended.

With the help of a federal mediator, union and administration negotiators reached a tentative agreement late Sunday night.

Details of the deal have not yet been released, but union leaders said early Monday the agreement allows them to negotiate future healthcare plans – a major sticking point in prior contract discussions.

In a statement, Wright State President Cheryl Schrader said “both parties made substantial concessions to help move the university forward.” Union President Marty Kich said faculty members are looking forward to returning to work.

"I am sure all our members are glad to be going back to the classroom where we hope things will return to normal for our students as soon as possible," said Kich.

More than 3,500 students had classes that were cancelled or lacked instructors due to the strike, according to the university.

It’s unclear whether changes made to classes during the strike will stand. Last week, some classes were moved online or condensed into a shorter academic term.

On Wright State’s Facebook page, students asking about their class schedules were directed to monitor their university email accounts for more information.

In an email to students, Wright State Provost Sue Edwards said:

A student who dropped a class last week will be able to re-register for that class with permission from the chair through the end of this week. No late fees will be applied this week for changes in the student's schedule.

Beginning Monday, February 18, normal operations and academic calendar deadlines will resume. Students can still use the petition process for any exceptional circumstance. As previously communicated, the university will accept all grades and work performed by students during the strike.

The Wright State Board of Trustees are expected to vote on the tentative agreement at a meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. Union members will vote on the deal in the coming days.

