State Officials Weigh In On Wright State Faculty Strike

Democratic state lawmakers and state education officials are weighing in on the faculty union strike at Wright State University, 18 days after professors walked off the job.

At a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse Friday morning, union leaders asked Governor Mike DeWine to intervene in the contract dispute. Earlier this week, DeWine said he was monitoring the situation, but had no plans to step in.

State Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner joined democratic lawmakers at the event. Gardner says he’s working to bring administration and union negotiators back to the bargaining table.

“There is, at least, I think an opportunity in the next two or three days to find additional common ground or significant common ground on behalf of the Wright State community as a whole.”

On campus Friday, students reported long lines to see advisors.

Earlier this week, Wright State notified some students about potential changes to their class schedules as the faculty union strike drags on.

Friday is the deadline for students to withdraw from classes without financial penalties.

