Wright State Faculty Strike Set for Tuesday

More than 500 members of Wright State’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors are set to walk off the job Tuesday unless a contract deal is reached before then. The strike is the culmination of more than two years of failed contract negotiations.

The union filed a strike notice January 7, after Wright State’s Board of Trustees announced it had reached an impasse with the union and imposed new terms of employment. Faculty union members rejected those terms, saying in part that they gave administrators the power to furlough them, and could lead to increased workload.

Wright State President Cheryl Schrader has said the new employment terms are "fair” given the school’s years-long financial crisis.

Both the union and Wright State’s administration have filed unfair labor practice charges with Ohio’s State Employment Relations Board.

Wright State officials say school will remain open tomorrow, with substitutes filling in for some striking professors. They say other classes may be combined or taught online.

Faculty members are scheduled to begin picketing Tuesday at 8 a.m.

