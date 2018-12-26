© 2020 WKSU
Education

Walsh University President Prepares to End Historic Tenure

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published December 26, 2018 at 9:04 AM EST
walsh_president_jusseaume_headshot.jpg
WALSH UNIVERSITY
Richard Jusseaume has been president of Walsh University since 2001. He graduated from Walsh in 1967 and twice served as dean of students before returning to become president.

Akron and Kent State are not the only universities in northeast Ohio looking for a new president. Walsh University in North Canton has launched a national search for a new leader to replace Richard Jusseaume, who will retire at the end of June.

Jusseaume is currently the second longest serving president of an Ohio four-year private university. He's been at the helm at Walsh for 18 years. Serving as president of Walsh is the culmination of a rare and enduring relationship Jusseaume has had with the school.  

“When I came to Walsh that’s where I wanted to be," Jusseaume recalls. That was in 1963, whent the 17-year old arrived at Walsh from Massachusetts, where he’d attended a high school run by the same religious order, the Brothers of Christian Instruction. He’s remained involved with the Catholic university ever since, 

richard_jusseaume_dean_of_students.jpg
Credit WALSH UNIVERSITY
/
WALSH UNIVERSITY
Richard Jusseaume served as dean of students twice at Walsh University.

twice serving as dean of students, then on the board of directors. In 2001, he took on the presidency and has overseen significant growth in programs, endowment, and enrollment.

“We never tried to be the most prestigious, elite, or expensive. We wanted to focus on a constituency that might not get to, or get through college without help in the transition," Jusseaume said. He notes that 46 percent of Walsh students are first in their families to attend college and 30 percent come from families who live at or below poverty level.  

Of his upcoming retirement Jusseaume said, "“I don’t know how I’m going to do it frankly, because I mean, I think about it every day, right? When I get up, when I go to bed. I don’t know what happens, but something’s going to have to happen.”   

A national search for Jusseaume's successor is underway. He’ll stay on as a consultant for a year.

