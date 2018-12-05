Senate Committee Advances Alternative Graduation Requirements for Classes of 2019 and 2020

A Senate committee has advanced a bill that would create more options for high school seniors to graduate. If the full House and Senate approve, it would put off implementation of stringent graduation standards.

The Senate Education committee has extended the so-called alternate pathways for graduation for the Class of 2019.

Up to a third of high school seniors are thought to be in danger of not graduating under the tougher standards. This bill gives seniors options beyond standardized testing scores, such as a 2.5 GPA and good attendance.

Republican Senator Peggy Lehner of Kettering disagreed with critics who say these pathways set the bar too low for a high school diploma.

“What it means is that we feel comfortable in saying the student is meeting the minimum standard for academic performance as well as for some of the social skills that they’re going to need to be successful in the workplace,” Lehner said.

The same pathways are offered to the Class of 2020, without attendance. Lehner said lawmakers will take up permanent changes to graduation standards next year.