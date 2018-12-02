© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Kent Professor Testing Stronger Drones

Published December 2, 2018 at 11:28 PM EST
blake_stringer_headshot.jpg
LinkedIn
Blake Stringer

An Army grant has helped a Kent State professor build a drone that can carry 1,000 pounds.

Aerospace engineering professor Blake Stringer is a retired veteran who served 20 years. His connections inside the Army Research Laboratory made the grant possible.

DSC_0015.JPG
Credit TIA MYERS-ROCKER / WKSU
/
WKSU
The Aerospace Engineering Department is still creating prototypes.

Stringer says his department is working on new generation drone technology that the Army will be able to use.

“If there are these larger unmanned aircrafts that you can send in supplies and ammunition or things to these isolated people then it’s more affordable, cheaper, you’re not putting people’s lives at risk, and you can do it much faster. And that’s where this study developed.”

DSC_0020_0.JPG
Credit Tia Myers-Rocker / WKSU
/
WKSU
Stringer says that generating enough power will me a major challenge for this technology.

Stringer says they are still in the prototype stage but he anticipates using the full $130,000 that was awarded.

Tags

EducationBlake StringerAerospace EngineeringArmy Research Laboratorydronesunmanned aircraftsretired veteranKent State Universityprofessor
Related Content