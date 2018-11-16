© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio School Board Approves Graduation Options For Future High Schoolers

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 16, 2018 at 7:46 AM EST
photo of graduation
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Tougher requirements were supposed to be in effect this year.

The state school board has approved several graduation options for high school students in the class of 2022 and beyond. But board members said lawmakers need to act on some alternatives for the thousands of students who might not graduate this coming spring.

If legislators approve the school board’s recommendation, students could select from tests, final projects, state courses and grade point average in order to graduate, starting in 2022. 

But board member Nancy Hollister cautioned that some lawmakers have been pushing for tougher standards.

“Congratulations to all of you who have worked so hard on getting this subject to this point and I certainly wish you well as you continue this journey next year,” she said.

Tougher standards were supposed to take effect for students graduating this year, but were delayed because thousands were in danger of not meeting them. And lawmakers are considering another short-term fix because up to a third of the class of 2019 may also be unlikely to graduate.

Tags

EducationOhio School BoardNancy HollisterGraduation requirements
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
