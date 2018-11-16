Ohio School Board Approves Graduation Options For Future High Schoolers

The state school board has approved several graduation options for high school students in the class of 2022 and beyond. But board members said lawmakers need to act on some alternatives for the thousands of students who might not graduate this coming spring.

If legislators approve the school board’s recommendation, students could select from tests, final projects, state courses and grade point average in order to graduate, starting in 2022.

But board member Nancy Hollister cautioned that some lawmakers have been pushing for tougher standards.

“Congratulations to all of you who have worked so hard on getting this subject to this point and I certainly wish you well as you continue this journey next year,” she said.

Tougher standards were supposed to take effect for students graduating this year, but were delayed because thousands were in danger of not meeting them. And lawmakers are considering another short-term fix because up to a third of the class of 2019 may also be unlikely to graduate.