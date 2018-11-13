Akron Featured In College Retention Documentary

Two Los Angeles film makers are featuring Akron as a part of their new documentary, UNLIKELY.

Jaye and Adam Fenderson found that 50 percent of students who start college, don’t finish. Their film looks at college success and achievement across four cities – Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta and Akron.

Director and co-producer Jaye Fenderson says they heard about Akron and once they got here, they fell in love.

“There’s history of dedication to education attainment and caring for its citizens and it really showcases itself in the way in which the city cares for one another and the collaborative spirit between not only education and non-profits, but the city itself, government and the individuals that make up the town.”

Fenderson says they found Akron at the top of a national contest rewarding $1 million to the city that could increase its college attainment rates by the best percentage.

The documentary features Akron native LeBron James, former mayor Don Plusquellic and Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation Michele Campbell.

UNLIKELY will premier Tuesday night at the Akron Civic Theater at 6:00 p.m.