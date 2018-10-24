Hundreds of Akron High School Students at Risk of Not Graduating

Hundreds of Akron high school students are in danger of not graduating on time.

Current graduation requirements state that students must earn at least 18 points on several state tests and take at least 20 credits. However, some students in Akron have not been doing well on state tests.

Last year, the state allowed different options for the class of 2018 to receive their diplomas. State Representative Tavia Galonski says unless the same thing happens this year, many students will not graduate on time.

“This is not a partisan issue. None of the seniors that have contacted me are interested in anything partisan. They just want to not disappoint their families. They just want to walk across that stage.”

Galonski is the sponsor of House Bill 630, which will offer the same options for this year’s class and beyond. These include additional community service hours and a high attendance rate.

The Ohio State Board of Education says it’s working on revising the current requirements and should be done by 2022.