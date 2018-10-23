Kent State President Beverly Warren Stepping Down in 2019

Kent State University President Beverly Warren announced Tuesday that she will leave her position as president July 1, 2019.

In an email to university students, faculty and staff Warren said she has decided to serve out the term of her current contract and not exercise an option for an additional year to serve as president through 2020.

"Much remains for us to do together in this academic year, and I will continue to work tirelessly toward the goals and objectives that will frame our work in the coming months," Warren stated in the letter.

"I am thankful for the support of all of you who lead and define this unique place of learning and discovery, and I look forward to supporting the Board of Trustees in the search for the next leader of Kent State."

Warren has served as KSU's 12th president since 2014.

She said she plans to shift her focus to family and personal considerations.