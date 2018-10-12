Akron Public Schools Embrace a New Program to Teach Coping Skills

The mother of a six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut came to Glover Community Learning Center in Akron this week. She talked with local parents and teachers about making schools, and the world, safer through a coping skills training program for students that she founded.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Scarlett Lewis is the founder of Jesse Lewis Choose Love enrichment program.

Scarlett Lewis is the founder of the ‘Jesse Lewis Choose Love Enrichment Program.’ It is named for her son. It is an online based training program to help children pre-K through grade 12, teachers and parents, learn coping and social skills to better deal with life’s challenges.

Lewis says this is a research-based program put together by experts who are all also volunteers. “People from all walks of life - early childhood development specialists, educators, parents, psychologists, psychiatrists, coming together to help create this program--because they believe in it, and they believe that it is the future, really, of peace.”

Lewis says the cost of the program is covered by private donations. It is now being used by schools in all fifty states.