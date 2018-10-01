© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Education

Auditor Suggests Improvements in Campus Crime Reporting

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 1, 2018 at 12:48 PM EDT
dave_yost_smirk.jpg
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State Auditor Dave Yost

Universities throughout Ohio are reporting crime statistics on their campuses as part of the Clery Act – a law that requires colleges that receive federal funding to make known crime statistics for the past three years. But State Auditor Dave Yost says he thinks the process for doing this needs to be improved. 

   

Yost says colleges need to reach out to a lot of different sources to get the data needed to compile the report. He says it’s been a challenge for them so he wants his office to help in that effort.

"I’m directing my audit staff to develop an audit program to measure Clery compliance and the accuracy of the data that’s being reported.”

Yost says this will help Ohio’s next auditor with the process. He says all 37 of Ohio’s public universities have met the October 1st deadline for complying with the federal law.

Tags

EducationDave YostCampus CrimeClery ActOhio public universities
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
