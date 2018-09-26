Federal Judge Sentences Former Kent State Professor

A former Kent State history professor will spend months behind bars.

Julio Pino pleaded guilty in April to one count of lying to the FBI.

A federal judge sentenced him Wednesday to five months in prison and five months on house arrest.

He’ll also spend three years on probation and could have his internet access restricted.

The charge against Pino stems from an investigation into threats made on social media toward a judge in St. Louis. Pino denied knowing the person on social media despite making comments on his posts.