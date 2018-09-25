© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

School Districts Want to Take Over ECOT Lawsuit

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 25, 2018 at 6:52 PM EDT
lager_watches_at_ecot_rally_may_2017_-_credit_kasler.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
ECOT founder Bill Lager watches speakers at a rally for the online charter school in May 2017. The school closed in January as the state said it owed back $80 million in state funds paid for students who weren't enrolled.

Two public school districts say Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine shouldn’t handle the state’s lawsuit seeking to recover millions of dollars from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. The districts are asking a Franklin County court if they can take over the lawsuit against the now-closed online charter school.

The Dayton Public Schools and the Logan Hocking Local Schools say they lost more than $21 million to ECOT in the last six years.  Attorney Ellen Kramer says DeWine has been inadequate in past cases involving public schools and that he’s compromised because of campaign donations from ECOT founder Bill Lager.

“The school districts have some serious questions about how committed the Attorney General is to helping them recover this money, and they prefer to control their own destiny in this case,” Kramer says.

The schools’ filing also claims DeWine’s possible successor as AG, Republican Dave Yost, won’t be better. The AG’s office says it has been as aggressive as legally possible, and that using an outside firm for this case would likely cost taxpayers more money.

Tags

EducationECOTMike DeWineBill Lager
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content