© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Performance Audit of Ohio State Shows Money-Saving Opportunities

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 25, 2018 at 6:38 PM EDT
ohio_state_university.jpg
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio's auditor reviewed back office operations at Ohio State University

A new state law gives Ohio’s auditor the ability to do audits of the efficiency and operations of state agencies and universities. Ohio State University offered to be first and underwent a performance audit that revealed ways it could save significant dollars. 

Auditor Dave Yost says OSU could save more than $6 million a year if it optimized the use of printers and copiers, changed the way it hires employees and processes payments and moved its computer services. Still that’s small change when you consider the university’s budget is around $7 billion. 

“We looked at a very small portion of the back-office operations. Ohio State University is huge and we’d still be in there if we were trying to do the entire university so you eat the elephant one bite at a time.” 

OSU volunteered to be the first university to undergo a performance audit under the new law, which requires these kind of reviews of at least four state agencies every two years. 

Tags

EducationOhio State UniversityDave Yostperformance audit
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles