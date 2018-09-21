Columbus School Board Names Talisa Dixon Next Superintendent

The Columbus City School Board has selected Talisa Dixon to be its next superintendent.

Dixon currently serves as superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights district. She’s held that post for three years and has more than two decades experience as a school administrator, including nine years as a principal in Columbus.

The school board’s vote in favor of Dixon was unanimous, and in a press release board President Gary Baker emphasized her experience.

“Yet it was in her Day in the District that we saw how well received she was by our students, our families and so many members of our community,” Baker’s statement reads.

Heights Middle School Principal Rachael Coleman works with Dixon as an administrator in Cleveland. The district’s enrollment of 5,500 students is about a tenth the size of Columbus’. But Coleman believes Dixon will handle the transition well.

“If you’re able to listen like she is, and then put a plan in place like I can tell you from experience she’s able to do in Cleveland heights, you’re in good hands with that leader," Coleman says. "And I know Columbus will be in good hands with Dr. Dixon.”

The board will now turn to contract negotiations with the hope of having Dixon taking the reins by January 1. Her current salary is $165,000.

Last week the board whittled its list to Dixon and two other candidates—Terry Dade from Fairfax County, Virginia and Ava Tasker-Mitchell from Prince George’s County, Maryland. Both serve as deputy superintendents in their districts.

