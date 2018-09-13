© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

State School Superintendent Releases District Report Cards

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 13, 2018 at 4:48 PM EDT
paolo_demaria.jpg
Statehouse News Bureau
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio superintendent of public instruction Paolo DeMaria

The state has put out the latest report card for school districts. Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Youngstown and Toledo got failing grades while many wealthier suburban areas of the state got high marks. 
 

There were 14 Fs and 28 As, but the most common grade for districts was a C. State School Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says there’s been improvement, even in some districts with an overall failing grade. He says it’s important to look at the data behind those letters.
 
“If a district or a school has a C grade, you know what are the contributors? What are the successful things that contribute to that C? What might be the weaknesses that need further attention or further improvement?”
 
DeMaria says only East Cleveland will be subject to state takeover because of this report card.
 

Tags

EducationStatehouse News BureauPaolo DeMariaCleveland School DistrictColumbus school districtDayton school districtYoungstown school districtOhio school report cards
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content