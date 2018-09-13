Poor Performing Districts Struggle to Improve on State Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education has released its report cards for more than 600 school districts across the state. Twenty-eight districts received an overall letter grade of A. Fourteen were stamped with the letter F.







It’s the first time overall letter grades were given to school districts. And it could be bad news for East Cleveland, which received a grade of F. That is one of the districts in danger of being taken over by a state Academic Distress Commission after three failing years.



Two others on the bubble, Warrensville Heights near Cleveland and Trotwood Madison near Dayton each improved and scored an overall D.



Youngstown has gone through a state takeover and its CEO Krish Mohip says the community is seeing “light at the end of the tunnel.” “They’re believing in the school system that was an F in 2016, it was F in 2017, it’s an F this year. But they’re also close to it and see the changes that are happening.”



Lorain city schools, under the oversight of a CEO since 2017, also received an overall F grade.



