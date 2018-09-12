Kent State Trustees Sign Off on a Property Deal with a Local School District

Kent State’s Geauga County campus is about to see a major building project. But it’s not for the university.

The university board of trustees approved leasing some of the Kent campus in Burton to a local school system. In May, voters in the Berkshire School District approved a $28-million dollar bond issue to build a pre-K-through-12 complex on the site.

Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield says this is a partnership plan that’s actually been in the works for over a year. “So the students will see, as they’re in elementary school, middle school, high school levels, college right there. They’ll see it as a natural progression of their education process. And not only that, our students who let's say work in education have a chance to work in the high school or middle school environment. We believe it’s a win-win. Every one of our regional campuses has a different tie to its community. This one really strengthens our ties to Geauga County.”

The Berkshire local school district serves Burton and parts of five surrounding townships.