Legislator Renews Call for Change as State Prepares to Release School Report Cards

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 10, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rep. Mike Duffey (R-21st District) of Worthington speaks during the House Session March 21, 2018.

The Ohio Department of Education will release report cards on the state’s more than 600 school districts this week. Meanwhile, a Republican lawmaker is still pushing a bill that would once again overhaul the report card system, saying those simple-to-understand letters are hiding essential information about schools. 

 

Representative Mike Duffey says the likelihood is low that poor, diverse districts will do well on the A to F report card system, launched four years ago. He wants a layout showing more comparative data, such as statewide average, like a driver sees in a car.

“You wouldn’t put an A or an F on the front of your dashboard of your car – you wouldn’t be able to drive it. So we need educators and parents to be able to see the data behind what’s going on and how they compare and stack up against other school districts.”

Duffey’s bill is in a House committee. Last year, just under 4 percent of districts got As in the performance index category, which measure student achievement. More than 80 percent got Fs.

