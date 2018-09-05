DeWine Rolls Out Education Plan

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine wants to reduce the amount of standardized testing in Ohio. That’s one of several goals DeWine laid out in his new education plan.

DeWine’s plan also emphasizes vocational training and making sure college-bound students are prepared.

And DeWine wants to create stability, saying teachers are tired of government creating new standards and regulations.

“We have to resist the temptation of constantly changing, you know, moving the goal line." DeWine said.

"Teachers just throw up their hands sometimes when they talk to me and say ‘just tell us what the rules are but for heaven’s sake stop changing them.’”

DeWine’s opponent, Democrat Richard Cordray, was not available for comment. The campaign notes Cordray’s been endorsed by the Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union.