© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

DeWine Rolls Out Education Plan

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 5, 2018 at 9:19 PM EDT
mike_dewine_campaign_office_2_090618.jpg
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Mike DeWine, Republican nominee for governor, sits in his campaign office in Columbus to roll out the specifics of his education plan.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine wants to reduce the amount of standardized testing in Ohio. That’s one of several goals DeWine laid out in his new education plan. 

DeWine’s plan also emphasizes vocational training and making sure college-bound students are prepared.

And DeWine wants to create stability, saying teachers are tired of government creating new standards and regulations.

“We have to resist the temptation of constantly changing, you know, moving the goal line." DeWine said. 

"Teachers just throw up their hands sometimes when they talk to me and say ‘just tell us what the rules are but for heaven’s sake stop changing them.’”

DeWine’s opponent, Democrat Richard Cordray, was not available for comment. The campaign notes Cordray’s been endorsed by the Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union.

Tags

EducationMike DeWineOhio Education AssociationStandardized testing
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow