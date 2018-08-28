© 2020 WKSU
Education

New Ohio Education Policy on Student Success Shifts Focus to Students

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 28, 2018 at 7:14 PM EDT
photo of Jonathan Juravich
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Jonathan Juravich, Ohio’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, explains how he meets the needs of students in his classes.";

State education leaders have a new policy they say will ensure student success.  But it involves doing some basic things many schools and teachers already do – focusing on individual students’ needs. It is meant to de-emphasize required standardized testing.

  

The state’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, Jonathan Juravich, helped develop the new policy that focuses less on teaching information that could be on state standardized tests and more on meeting the needs of individual students.

“For our students to be academically successful, the individual, diverse needs of our students must be met first,” he said.

State School Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said this policy is what good teachers and schools are already doing. Students will still have to take tests, but DeMaria said this policy will better prepare them for standardized tests and final exams and will help them use their strengths and overcome their weaknesses to develop important life skills.

Editor’s note:  The audio in this story has been updated to correct a mispronunciation.

Tags

Educationstudent successteacher of the yearJonathan JuravichPaolo DeMariaOhio Department of Education
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
