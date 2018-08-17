Ohio State To Conclude Urban Meyer Investigation Sunday

Ohio State University has announced a loose timeline for its investigation into how football coach Urban Meyer handled alligations against a former assistant coach. The independent group directing the effort will complete its inquiry Sunday, as planned.

Once the report is complete the team will share its findings with the Ohio State's Board of Trustees. That meeting will happen sometime next week, but the exact date is not yet set. The board, which is legally required to give 24 hours of a meeting, will discuss the report behind closed doors in executive session.

Ohio State President Michael Drake will announce his decision after deliberations with the board.

The independent investigation is looking into how Meyer handled domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Smith was fired late last month after his ex-wife, Courtney, secured a restraining order against him, following an incident in which Smith was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

Later, reports revealed a number of domestic incidents, including one from 2015 in which Powell Police officers gathered evidence for felony domestic violence charges.

At Big Ten Media Days in late July, Meyer originally said he knew nothing about the 2015 allegations against Smith. Ten days later he reversed course, saying he did know about them and reported them through proper channels at the time.

Meyer has been on administrative leave since August 1, as investigators have reviewed his handling of the incident.

The investigation also has implications for other athletic officials.

Athletic director Gene Smith and Meyer's wife Shelley Meyer, an instructor in Ohio State's nursing school, also knew of the 2015 incident, Zach Smith and Courtney Smith has said.

A key detail for investigators will be whether the Title IX office or athletic director responded properly — if they were indeed informed. Citing the investigation, the university would not make those officials available for comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

