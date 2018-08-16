© 2020 WKSU
Education

ECOT Loses Yet Another Court Battle

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 16, 2018 at 7:13 PM EDT
photo of ECOT
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow in a funding case earlier this month.

What was the state’s largest online charter school has lost another round in court. It’s another blow to ECOT founder Bill Lager, who’s on the hook to pay back $60 million to the state.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow asked the Ohio Supreme Court to take up an appeal on a claim that the state Board of Education violated open meetings laws when it decided to claw back millions of dollars from the now defunct e-school. But the justices said they won’t take up the case. 

That leaves standing a lower court ruling that upheld the board’s vote because it was acting in a quasi-judicial function. 

This latest decision by the high court follows one earlier this month when it rejected ECOT’s argument that it was improper to base the school’s funding formula on actual student attendance rather than enrollment figures alone.

EducationECOTOhio Board of EducationBill LagerOhio Supreme Court
