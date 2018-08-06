Tuesday's Special Election Includes Four School Levies -- And Three Are in Northeast Ohio

Tomorrow’s special election includes several school levies around the state – including three in Northeast Ohio.

The Stark County Educational Service Center has placed a 1.49-mill levy on the ballot to fund mental health and security efforts in the wake of several suicides at area schools. The ESC is made up of 22 districts, and 16 of them have signed on to the effort. One of those opting out is Green Local Schools, in neighboring Summit County. Green schools spokeswoman Julie McMahan says the district has placed its own 1-mill levy on the ballot to hire more counselors and security personnel.

“Mental health services that Stark County could provide – our families could not take advantage of that, simply because we live in Summit County. That was the underlying reason and that we wanted to make sure that 100 percent of funds raised from this levy stayed right here in Green.”

Also on the ballot are operating levies for Waterloo schools in Portage County and Oak Hills schools near Cincinnati. And in the 12th Congressional district in central Ohio, voters will choose a replacement for Republican Pat Tiberi, who resigned earlier this year.