Education
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Tuesday's Special Election Includes Four School Levies -- And Three Are in Northeast Ohio

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 6, 2018 at 5:45 AM EDT
photo of Green Local Schools
GREEN LOCAL SCHOOLS
Green Local Schools has a levy on Tuesday's ballot to fund mental health and security personnel. The district is part of the Stark ESC, which has a similar levy on the ballot.

Tomorrow’s special election includes several school levies around the state – including three in Northeast Ohio.

The Stark County Educational Service Center has placed a 1.49-mill levy on the ballot to fund mental health and security efforts in the wake of several suicides at area schools. The ESC is made up of 22 districts, and 16 of them have signed on to the effort. One of those opting out is Green Local Schools, in neighboring Summit County. Green schools spokeswoman Julie McMahan says the district has placed its own 1-mill levy on the ballot to hire more counselors and security personnel.

“Mental health services that Stark County could provide – our families could not take advantage of that, simply because we live in Summit County. That was the underlying reason and that we wanted to make sure that 100 percent of funds raised from this levy stayed right here in Green.”

Also on the ballot are operating levies for Waterloo schools in Portage County and Oak Hills schools near Cincinnati. And in the 12th Congressional district in central Ohio, voters will choose a replacement for Republican Pat Tiberi, who resigned earlier this year.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
