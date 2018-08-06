Kent State Helps NEOMED with Online Degree Programs

Kent State University is helping the Northeast Ohio Medical University bring online programs to its graduate students.

The two universities have signed an agreement to share digital services, including design, video hosting and course management.

NEOMED spokesman Roderick Ingram said the online option expands the reach of the school.

“To have a partner such as Kent State that has a competence in this space enables us to realize tons of potential. So many more students and students can be located anywhere in the country," he said.

NEOMED’s first fully online program will be for a Health-System Pharmacy Administration degree, which will replace the university’s existing program.