Hundreds Gather for First Day of Classes at I Promise School in Akron

Former Cavs star and Akron native LeBron James is used to standing ovations for his work on the basketball court, but hundreds gathered in Akron to applaud him for his work off the court in opening the I Promise School.

The new school for third- and fourth-graders is a partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James said there is a laser-focused vision for the 240 students who make up the inagural I Promise School class.

"We have a clear, new vision to educate and to support our students and families who live with some of the greatest challenges," he said.

The $2.8 million facility features a family resource center with a food pantry stocked by the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.