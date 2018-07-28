Kent State and AFSCME Accept Fact-Finder's Report

Kent State University and the bargaining unit representing its food service, maintenance and skilled-trades workers are moving forward on a new labor contract.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Kent State trustees board room is located in the university library building

The school’s trustees, and the rank and file of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees local 153 voted to accept a fact-finder’s report on negotiations. A contract based on that will now be signed.

Dave Schuckert, president of local 153, says that’s good, but a problem remains. Although the university will hold off changing health insurance benefits through this contract, it wants to go to a higher deductible plan next time, and he says the workers can’t afford it. “I’ve got a lot of members saying if that insurance changes and we can’t do anything to lessen the effect, they’re going to be leaving the university before the next contract,” said Schuckert.

A contract settlement between Kent State and AFSCME in 2015 also came after the two sides called for and accepted a fact-finding report.