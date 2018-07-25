© 2020 WKSU
Education

Low-Income Ohio Children Need More Early Intervention, New Study Finds

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 25, 2018 at 8:49 PM EDT
photo of Shannon Jones
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Shannon Jones with Groundwork Ohio says more state funding is needed to help low-income children succeed.

A new report shows low-income Ohio children are not getting enough early intervention to be successful in school and life.

Groundwork Ohio’s Shannon Jones said the comprehensive report looked at 26 different metrics from birth to college, and it showed one bottom line.

“The children who start behind in this state are the children who stay behind in this state,” she said.

Jones, a Republican former state senator, said more state dollars need to be directed at Ohio’s youngest children whose brains are at a critical state of development.

“What we know from all of the science and economics out there is we’re not doing enough to be able to leverage those dollars for the betterment of improving the outcomes for children,” she said.

The report shows poor children in rural Appalachia and black children are the ones most often in need of more state resources.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
