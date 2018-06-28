© 2020 WKSU
Education

Bills Changing Ohio's Online Charter School System are Sent to Kasich's Desk

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 28, 2018 at 10:32 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Senate chamber
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The bills are in response to ECOT, which was the state's largest online charter school before closing earlier this year.

The Ohio House and Senate sent two bills to the governor that attempt to clean up the state’s online charter school system. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe this is an important step toward more transparency and accountability.

The measures are in response to the closing of ECOT, which was the state’s largest online charter school.

Provisions explain where money would go if the state were to claw back funds from other online charter schools in the future, and that another school’s rating would not be affected by taking on displaced online charter-school students.

As Republican Sen. Peggy Lehner explains, they’re also setting up a study commission to try and overhaul the standards of online learning.

“At the same time assures that children have access to a high-quality education, that they actually learn and that the state of Ohio spends its education dollars well,” Lehner said.

Democrats criticized Republican counterparts for not taking action years ago on this issue.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
