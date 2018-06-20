© 2020 WKSU
Education

AG DeWine Offers Drones, Videos to Enhance School Safety

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 20, 2018 at 7:06 PM EDT
Ohio’s top law enforcement official is offering two things to school districts statewide to enhance plans to defend their buildings against active shooters.

Schools are already required to provide floor plans as part of their annual safety reports. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine is offering to loan districts one of six drones to to take realistic pictures of their school buildings. He says those pictures will then be loaded into a safety database used by first responders.

“These photos will be accessible to law enforcement only and only for legitimate law-enforcement purposes,” he said.

DeWine’s office is also offering short videos to schools that give school employees information on how to prevent and deal with an active shooter.

EducationSchool safetyschool shootingsMike DeWine
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
